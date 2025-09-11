All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

US Senate cites "intensified interest" in bill on sanctions against Russia

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 September 2025, 08:53
US Senate cites intensified interest in bill on sanctions against Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Senate Republican leader John Thune said on Wednesday 10 September that there is "intensified interest" in passing legislation imposing sanctions on Russia in light of recent actions by Moscow.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation

Details: Thune told reporters: "There's a lot of, I would say, discussion around, 'we need to move'." He added that "our members are very interested" in potential legislative action.

Advertisement:

His comments came after Russian drones entered Polish airspace on Wednesday and Russia conducted strikes on Kyiv over the weekend.

Thune described Russia's recent actions as a "provocative act" and "an attempt to test the US and our NATO allies".

A bipartisan bill spearheaded by Senator Lindsey Graham has stalled in the Senate despite having enough support to overcome a hypothetical veto. 

The measure would impose tariffs on countries importing Russian energy and introduce secondary sanctions against foreign firms supporting Russian energy production.

Senate aides, including Graham and Thune, are working with the White House to address what Thune called "technical" issues in the legislation. Graham is set to discuss progress on these talks with US President Donald Trump this week.

"Mr President, Congress is with you. We stand ready to pass legislation authorising bone-crushing new sanctions and tariffs that can be deployed at your discretion. Our goal is to empower you as you deal with this mounting threat," Graham wrote on X (Twitter) on Wednesday.

However, Thune did not say he was ready to bring the bill to a vote, noting that he needs to have a "couple of conversations" before that happens.

He has repeatedly stated that he needs the green light from Trump before advancing the bill in the Senate.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
USA
US Congress approves 2026 defence budget, including US$400 million for Ukraine
Trump wants death penalty for suspect in murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, Musk pledges US$1m for murals featuring her
Murder of Ukrainian refugee in US: killer faces death sentence
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: