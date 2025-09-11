Ukrainian Azimuth drone detection system learns to intercept video from Russian UAVs

The Azimuth passive drone detection system from Ukrainian company Kvertus has acquired the ability to intercept video channels from UAVs.

Source: Kvertus on social media

Details: As noted, radio intelligence specialists can now view video footage captured by drones during flight in a separate window of the Azimuth interface. This allows them to see what the operator of the Russian drone is seeing and take the necessary measures.

In other words, if the intercepted video shows a Russian drone flying towards Ukrainian positions, it is possible to determine the direction from which it is moving, the approximate time it will take to reach them, and other indicators. As a result, it can be shot down at a great distance.

The company notes that the video interception system has already been introduced into the new Azimuth, and soon the developers will provide the ability to update all previously released models via the Internet.

Background: Earlier, Kvertus developed a system to protect cars from drones called AD CERBERUS which has an effective range of over 100 m.

