Drone strikes Holy Resurrection Cathedral during Russian attack on Sumy

Anastasiia BolshakovaThursday, 11 September 2025, 13:07
Drone strikes Holy Resurrection Cathedral during Russian attack on Sumy
The Holy Resurrection Cathedral is regarded as a symbol of the city. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone hit the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in the city of Sumy on the morning of 11 September.

Source: Sumy’s acting mayor Artem Kobzar and Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An attack on such a sacred place is yet another demonstration of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage".

Emergency crews remain on site as authorities assess the damage. The head of oblast confirmed that no casualties were reported and no medical attention was needed.

The drone caused damage only to the building's façade. The impact struck an iron partition on the cathedral’s second floor, according to local media outlet Kordon.Media.

As Sumy's oldest stone edifice, the OCU's Holy Resurrection Cathedral is listed as a national architectural heritage site, built in the distinctive Cossack Baroque style.

The cathedral's original form has not survived; major restoration work in the 1970s gave the building the appearance it has today.

The church was built at the turn of the 17th and 18th centuries, funded by Sumy's first regimental leaders, Herasym and Andrii Kondratiev. It was the city's first stone building and was consecrated in 1702.

