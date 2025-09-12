Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government, saying he wants to do "everything possible" to support the recovery of thousands of servicemen seriously injured in the war.

Source: The Guardian, as cited by European Pravda

Details: During his trip to the Ukrainian capital, he and the team from his Invictus Games Foundation intend to set out in detail new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded, with the ultimate aim of extending help across all regions of the country.

Speaking to The Guardian on the overnight train to Kyiv, the Duke of Sussex said: "We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process. We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on."

Harry explained that he was first invited to Kyiv by Olha Rudnieva, founder and executive chief of the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, which treats patients with amputations. He visited the centre in April but met her by chance a few months ago in the United States.

"I bumped into Olha in New York. It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help. She said ‘the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv’. I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came," he said.

"In Lviv, you don’t see much of the war. It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war," the prince added.

During the trip, Harry will visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. He is also expected to spend time with 200 veterans who have been invited, and to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Harry said that the visit to Kyiv will give him the chance to talk directly with veterans and see some of the devastation first-hand. While the Invictus Games, held every two years, remain the foundation’s core mission, it is expanding its sports rehabilitation programmes to help provide opportunities beyond the main games, including by supplying sports equipment in Ukraine.

Harry has become the second member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. His aunt, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, visited Kyiv last year.

