Ukrainian Bufalo: inside the capabilities of the 4-tonne AI-powered diesel ground drone – photos

The role of ground robotic systems in Ukraine is gradually increasing. Robots are being used for humanitarian and military mine clearance, ammunition delivery, wounded evacuation, engineering tasks at the front and some specialised military roles. The market now features both small electric robotic platforms and heavy diesel models with broad functionality.

Details: The first heavy Ukrainian robot was the Protector from Ukrainian Armor, a defence industry firm. However, a different team is now set to unveil another heavy uncrewed ground vehicle in this niche.

It is called Bufalo. The robot was developed by a Ukrainian company that, for security reasons, is not yet disclosing its name. Oboronka has, however, learnt details about the ground robotic system and was able to take part in its trials.

How does the Ukrainian robot work?

The Bufalo can be configured for different tasks, but its primary roles are logistics and humanitarian demining. One of its claimed advantages is a diesel engine, which allows its range to be adjusted without constantly having to replace batteries. The vehicle can be fitted with as many fuel tanks as the customer requires, so Bufalo can travel 100 km or 200 km, depending on configuration.

Another notable feature is its armour. The Bufalo can resist direct small-arms fire and 152 mm shells landing within a 100 m radius.

The communications system operates remotely and offers two available options: Starlink and a radio channel. Satellite communications with GPS navigation are protected from hostile electronic warfare thanks to a CRPA antenna.

The Bufalo weighs around four tonnes, can reach speeds of up to 20 km/h, and is difficult to detect due to its low profile. According to the developer, it has enough power not only to carry cargo but also to recover immobilised vehicles.

The ground drone uses artificial intelligence for local navigation. Bufalo analyses data from its onboard cameras, detects obstacles up to 15 m away, proposes a safe route and stops in the event of danger. Control, however, remains with the operator.

The company emphasises that the drone is around 70% Ukrainian: it contains domestic electronics and cameras, while the remaining 30% consists of basic components from EU countries. The price of Bufalo has not been disclosed.

The developers do not see Bufalo solely as a demining vehicle. Plans call for it to become multifunctional. The current version is undergoing testing and adaptation to frontline realities, and each stage produces new ideas for improvement.

Among the proposals is the fitting of a combat module; consultations with the military will be held on this. Bufalo can also serve as an engineering vehicle – its hydraulic system enables various tools to be attached, for example, a bucket for remotely digging trenches.

The next steps for the developers are an official presentation of Bufalo and its codification. The team plans to begin production at a rate of ten robots per month, then seek collaboration partners to scale the project.

