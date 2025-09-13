Estonia restricts flights near its eastern border due to Ukrainian drones and Russian activity

Estonia has imposed a temporary ban on flights along its entire eastern border due to Russian military activity and Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ban will allow for closer monitoring of the airspace. Restrictions on flights in the prohibited zone will be in effect in the coming weeks every day from 20:00 to 07:00 at an altitude of up to 6,000 metres.

"We are only restricting part of the air activity. In simple terms, this means that those who contact us and justify their actions, such as the Police and Border Guard Department last night when they were searching for a missing person with a drone, can continue their work. We are introducing this measure so that surveillance operators have fewer objects to track. And if an incident occurs, it will be easier to remove peaceful aircraft from the area or land them," said Estonian Air Force Commander Riivo Valge.

The introduction of the restricted zone is due to the need for the Defence Forces to conduct more detailed air surveillance, training exercises and more flexible airspace protection in the area in the coming weeks, while ensuring the safety of air traffic.

"We received information that St Petersburg's airspace had been closed due to an attack. We closely monitored Russian aircraft and helicopters near our borders and strengthened our surveillance capabilities. This happened just last night [11 September – ed.]," Valge explained.

The military says it is too early to say how long the restrictions will remain in place.

However, they also affected the airline Helsinki-Tartu.

"Yesterday, the information came unexpectedly and quickly. Our goal is the safety of passengers and pilots. The measures were therefore initially strict. Today, we reviewed the restricted area, specifically discussed with the Air Force the part of the area that Finnair needs for flights to Tartu at certain times, and made it free. Finnair has confirmed that it will be able to operate under these conditions, and the Air Force has officially changed the area," said Mihkel Haug, a representative of the Air Traffic Control Service.

The Defence Forces' assessment of the threat remains unchanged: there is no immediate military threat to Estonia. However, the frequency of air incidents in the region has increased due to Russia's military actions against Ukraine. Similar no-fly zones have been introduced by Finland and Latvia.

Background:

On the afternoon of 25 August, a local farmer in Tartu County, Estonia, discovered the wreckage of an attack drone, along with a crater from the explosion.

The Security Police said the drone had crashed in Estonia early on the morning of Sunday 24 August and may have been Ukrainian.

Drones struck targets in St Petersburg and an oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, located near the border with Estonia.

Many airports in Russia imposed restrictions, and airlines changed their schedules.

