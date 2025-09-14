All Sections
Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces down Russian Orion UAV worth over US$5m

Vlad CherevkoSunday, 14 September 2025, 11:37
An Orion UAV. Photo: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi on Telegram

A rare Russian Orion drone worth over US$5 million has been destroyed by the Topota unit of the 414th Unmanned Strike Aviation Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

Details: The Orion has a wingspan of 16.3 metres and can remain airborne for up to 24 hours. It has a maximum take-off weight of 1,000 kg and can carry a payload of up to 200 kg, including Kh-50 missiles, UPAB-50, FAB-50, KAB-50 bombs and similar munitions. The drone can fly at altitudes of up to 7,500 metres, reach speeds of 200 km/h, and has a range of 250 km.

Brovdi noted that this was one of the few drones of this type eliminated by Ukrainian forces. Units of the 414th Unmanned Strike Aviation Brigade have destroyed more than 1,500 Russian drones of various models, including Orlan, ZALA, Supercam, Shahed, Gerbera and Lancet. Their largest targets until now had been Merlin and Forpost UAVs.

Brovdi added that the Orion had been on the list of priority targets and thanked the soldiers of the Topota unit for their work.

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
