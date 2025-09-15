All Sections
Battlefield sees 187 clashes, including 58 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 September 2025, 09:01
Ukrainian motorised infantry. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 187 times throughout the war zone over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 11 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 2 missile strikes and 15 airstrikes by using 5 missiles and dropping 28 guided bombs. They also carried out 193 bombardments, three of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 10 combat engagements took place near the town of Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Odradne.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have mounted nine attacks over the past day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 19 times, attempting to advance towards the village of Stavky and near the settlements of Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 25 Russian attacks over the past day. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyimka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat engagements were recorded near the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, Shakhove, Vilne, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Filiia, Dachne and Novoivanivka and towards Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Voskresenka, Novoivanivka, Maliivka, Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, Berezove, Temyrivka, Komyshuvakha and Olhivske.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched two attacks near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two clusters of Russian military personnel as well as two artillery pieces.

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
