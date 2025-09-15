All Sections
Ukraine to restrict imports of diesel fuel from India

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 15 September 2025, 17:31
Ukraine to restrict imports of diesel fuel from India
An Indian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Imports of diesel fuel from India to Ukraine will be restricted. All consignments of Indian products will undergo sampling and laboratory testing.

Source: enkorr, a Ukrainian energy news portal, citing a directive of the Security Service of Ukraine sent to the Energy Customs on 15 September

Details: According to enkorr, the restrictions will take effect on 1 October.

The sanctions will mirror those imposed on diesel imports from Türkiye in September 2023. 

At that time, several Turkish ports that had received significant volumes of Russian diesel were classified as high-risk by a decision of the National Security and Defence Council, and all consignments from them were subjected to additional checks, including laboratory analysis.

According to the A-95 Consulting Group, from September 2023, 65,800 tonnes of diesel fuel were imported into Ukraine from the sanctioned Turkish ports of Marmara and Turpas, 71% of it since April 2025. Before that, average monthly imports from these ports stood at around 47,200 tonnes, showing that imports from Türkiye virtually stopped after the restrictions were introduced.

Enkorr noted that in August 2025, Ukraine imported 119,000 tonnes of diesel fuel from India, accounting for 18% of total imports. 

Romanian traders interviewed by enkorr believe that once the restrictions on Indian diesel take effect, demand from other southern routes will increase, along with prices.

"Large volumes from India were purchased not because there was no other product on the market, but because Indian fuel was cheaper. The market will adapt to other routes and prices. For example, we delivered batches of diesel from the SARAS refinery in August," said the Oil Terminal operator.

Background: 

  • Recently, Ukrnafta, Ukraine’s largest oil and gas company, announced a second round of tenders for the purchase of petrol, diesel fuel and LPG, and stated that it will not buy fuel of Indian origin. 
  • India and China are the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil. In August, India accounted for 42% of Russia’s total crude exports.

