Ukrainian intelligence shows Russian jet drone components

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 16 September 2025, 13:44
The Russian Geran-3 UAV. Photo: Defense Express

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a 3D model, components and foreign supply base of the Russian Geran-3 UAV, series U. The intelligence service presented this information in the Components in Weapons section on the War&Sanctions portal.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The Geran-3 UAV is an analogue of the Iranian-made Shahed-238 jet drone, the component base of which Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showcased in June 2024 along with the launch of the portal. Now, Ukrainian intelligence is showing information on the Russian-localised version of the Iranian-made UAV.

"The Geran-3 UAV, series U, uses a Chinese-produced Telefly JT80 turbojet engine, allowing it to travel at speeds of 300–370 km/h; its approximate operational range is up to 1,000 km," the statement reads.

It was noted that the UAV reaches its maximum speed mainly in areas covered by Ukrainian air defence and electronic warfare systems, in zones with interceptor drones and during the terminal phase of flight when descending on the target.

"The layout of modules and electronic units is largely similar to the petrol versions of the Geran-2 series Y: in particular, it includes the standard SADRA inertial navigation system, an air pressure measurement unit, a power distribution unit (PDU), and so on," the intelligence service noted.

To protect satellite navigation from electronic warfare measures, the Geran-3 uses a jamming-resistant satellite navigation system with a 12-element adaptive antenna array (CRPA) – the Kometa-M12.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added that of the 45 identified foreign components, roughly half are from American manufacturers, eight are Chinese, seven Swiss, three German, two British and one Japanese.

Additionally, according to available data, the jet-powered Geran-3 is equipped with a camera and video transmission system from the Geran-2 UAV.

Background:

