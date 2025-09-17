All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chinese car manufacturer Chery leaves Russian market because of sanctions

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 17 September 2025, 14:39
Chinese car manufacturer Chery leaves Russian market because of sanctions
Photo: cheryinternational

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile has announced its intention to exit the Russian market in order to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and raise US$1.2 billion.

Source: The Moscow Times citing Nikkei

Details: The funds raised will be used to expand Chery’s lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles. In total, Chery plans to release more than eight new models. Another 20% of the proceeds will go toward international expansion.

Advertisement:

Russia is Chery’s second-largest market after China.

The company clarified that it decided to scale back operations in Russia in order to "ensure compliance with sanctions and export controls".

In 2024, one in every five cars sold in Russia belonged to the Chery brand. In total, nearly 325,200 vehicles were sold.

Russia accounted for 25.5% of Chery’s total revenue in 2024, and 17.7% in 2023. Chery has 372 dealership outlets and 687 showrooms in Russia.

Chery has already begun winding down its presence in Russia: in April, its subsidiary, operating in the country since 2005, signed agreements to transfer assets to three unnamed companies.

The group plans to "gradually reduce the number of brands and sales channels", after which Russia’s contribution to revenue will become "insignificant". The exit is expected to be fully completed by 2027.

Gregor Sebastian, a senior analyst at Rhodium Group, called Chery’s decision "a major turnaround". He said that it was driven both by Western sanctions and by new disposal fees imposed by Moscow on imported vehicles.

Since the Chinese company does not assemble cars in Russia, the new tariffs make the local business unprofitable, making it more advantageous for Chery to sell vehicles in the European Union, the expert noted.

In Sebastian’s view, the decision to leave the Russian market is "wise and will pay off" in the long term.

Background: In the first half of 2025, only about 20 new foreign car models appeared on the Russian market – five times fewer than in the same period in 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRussia
Advertisement:
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
All News
China
Poland wants China to pressure Russia to stop "hybrid operation" with migrants at border – Bloomberg
China receives new shipments of gas from sanctioned plant
Belarusian leader brought potatoes and rapeseed oil as gifts to Tianjin SCO summit leaders
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
20:40
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down
19:52
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous
19:38
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
19:12
Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine
19:03
AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine
18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
18:41
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver
18:34
Every drone is hunting you here: life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks
18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: