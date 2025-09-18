Ukrainian ground drone Rys PRO evacuates wounded soldier from frontline

Ukraine’s 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade has demonstrated the work of the ground robotic system Rys PRO and explained how it was used to evacuate a wounded serviceman.

Source: Army TV, a Ukrainian military channel

Details: "We got a task from the 1st mechanised battalion. They needed engineering equipment and mines delivered," said SAT, the commander of an unmanned ground vehicle platoon within the 47th brigade. "On the way back, we were to evacuate a fallen soldier. While we were heading there, another soldier injured his leg – twisted or broke it – and couldn’t walk. We reached the site, unloaded, picked up the fallen soldier, picked up the wounded one on the way back, and returned to base. The mission started in the morning and ended by midday."

The evacuation took place less than 1 km from the line of contact. It was the first such mission, and it was successful.

Besides logistics, the ground robotic system is also used for combat tasks, where it can be fitted with a Browning machine gun.

"We’re testing it here in different conditions: rain, fields, forests, how the connection works, how it performs on this terrain," said Bilyi, the commander of a ground robotic systems company within the brigade.

The Rys PRO can carry up to 250 kg, operate at a range of 18-20 km, and is equipped with a digital camera with day and night modes. Its night vision illumination is clearly visible through a night-vision device, and the camera itself sees at 10-15 metres.

Bilyi stressed that existing ground robotic systems need improvements, especially in terms of communications.

The Rys PRO is controlled with a Steam Deck gaming console.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine developed the Bufalo ground drone, designed mainly for logistics and humanitarian demining.

