All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian ground drone Rys PRO evacuates wounded soldier from frontline

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 18 September 2025, 12:58
Ukrainian ground drone Rys PRO evacuates wounded soldier from frontline
The Rys PRO. Screenshot

Ukraine’s 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade has demonstrated the work of the ground robotic system Rys PRO and explained how it was used to evacuate a wounded serviceman. 

Source: Army TV, a Ukrainian military channel

Details: "We got a task from the 1st mechanised battalion. They needed engineering equipment and mines delivered," said SAT, the commander of an unmanned ground vehicle platoon within the 47th brigade. "On the way back, we were to evacuate a fallen soldier. While we were heading there, another soldier injured his leg – twisted or broke it – and couldn’t walk. We reached the site, unloaded, picked up the fallen soldier, picked up the wounded one on the way back, and returned to base. The mission started in the morning and ended by midday." 

Advertisement:

The evacuation took place less than 1 km from the line of contact. It was the first such mission, and it was successful.

Besides logistics, the ground robotic system is also used for combat tasks, where it can be fitted with a Browning machine gun. 

"We’re testing it here in different conditions: rain, fields, forests, how the connection works, how it performs on this terrain," said Bilyi, the commander of a ground robotic systems company within the brigade.

The Rys PRO can carry up to 250 kg, operate at a range of 18-20 km, and is equipped with a digital camera with day and night modes. Its night vision illumination is clearly visible through a night-vision device, and the camera itself sees at 10-15 metres.

Bilyi stressed that existing ground robotic systems need improvements, especially in terms of communications.

The Rys PRO is controlled with a Steam Deck gaming console.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine developed the Bufalo ground drone, designed mainly for logistics and humanitarian demining.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Putin sacks close adviser Kozak who called for talks with Ukraine, preferring to prolong war – ISW
Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Russian forces strike petrol station in Poltava district: 4 injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
20:40
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down
19:52
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous
19:38
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
19:12
Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine
19:03
AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine
18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
18:41
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver
18:34
Every drone is hunting you here: life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks
18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: