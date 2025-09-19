All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 223 clashes over past 24 hours, including 87 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 September 2025, 08:17
Battlefield sees 223 clashes over past 24 hours, including 87 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian artillery piece in action. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian troops have clashed 223 times over the past 24 hours, including 87 engagements on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 08:00 on 19 September

Details: A total of 223 combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours. In addition, Russian forces carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to 152 bombardments, of which 6 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Odradne and towards Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted eight attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults towards Kupiansk, Novoosynove, Kindrashivka and Borova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 16 times, seeking to advance near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Stavky and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and towards Yampil, Dronivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and Poltavka and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 87 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and Dachne and towards Vilne, Chervone Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka and Filiia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian units are inflicting significant losses on the Russians and engaging in active actions to deprive Russian forces of the opportunity to carry out offensive operations.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 27 times near the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka and Olhivka and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra and Berezove.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted no offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces mounted five attacks near the settlement of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian soldiers carried out two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defence positions near the Antonivka Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
General Staff
Battlefield sees 184 combat clashes, hottest situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Battlefield sees 183 clashes over past day, including 60 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Battlefield sees 208 combat clashes over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: