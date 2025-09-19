Battlefield sees 223 clashes over past 24 hours, including 87 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian troops have clashed 223 times over the past 24 hours, including 87 engagements on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 08:00 on 19 September

Details: A total of 223 combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours. In addition, Russian forces carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to 152 bombardments, of which 6 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Odradne and towards Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted eight attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults towards Kupiansk, Novoosynove, Kindrashivka and Borova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 16 times, seeking to advance near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Stavky and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and towards Yampil, Dronivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and Poltavka and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 87 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and Dachne and towards Vilne, Chervone Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka and Filiia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian units are inflicting significant losses on the Russians and engaging in active actions to deprive Russian forces of the opportunity to carry out offensive operations.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 27 times near the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka and Olhivka and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra and Berezove.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted no offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces mounted five attacks near the settlement of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian soldiers carried out two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defence positions near the Antonivka Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

