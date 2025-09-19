All Sections
Ukraine negotiating with partners to fund military salaries

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 19 September 2025, 12:19
Ukraine negotiating with partners to fund military salaries
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko has stated that Ukraine is holding active talks with international partners to attract funding for the country’s security and defence sector.

Source: Marchenko during a Q&A session in the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: In response to a question from an MP about whether there are negotiations with partners regarding direct funding of Ukrainian military salaries, Marchenko answered in the affirmative.

"We are persuading partners to channel resources not only into civilian needs but also into the security and defence sector," Marchenko emphasised.

He noted that this is one of the key priorities set by the president for the government: to find reliable sources to cover defence expenditure in the medium term.

The Ministry of Defence has already prepared preliminary calculations: it has determined the number of service personnel needed after the active phase of the war and the funding required for each category. These figures will serve as the basis for joint efforts between the government and international partners.

Marchenko added that securing such funds could become part of Ukraine’s security guarantees package. "There is willingness and understanding that this issue will be resolved. I hope we will soon be able to speak of concrete agreements," the minister concluded.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s state budget for 2025 may once again be adjusted if the need for security and defence funding increases.
  • Ukraine’s defence needs in 2026 are estimated at a minimum of US$120 billion, only half of which is expected to be covered by the state budget.

