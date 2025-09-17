All Sections
Zelenskyy: One year of war costs almost US$120bn, half must be found elsewhere

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:17
The press conference. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the country will have to spend US$120 billion on the war in 2026.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

Quote: "The cost of this war as of now is a challenge for us. The price of one year is [USD] 120 billion. Sixty billion comes from the Ukrainian budget. And I need to find 60 [billion] for next year."

Details: Zelenskyy added that ending the war remains Ukraine’s top priority.

Quote: "In any case, plan A is to end the war, plan B is 120 billion. This is a big challenge. I am not saying that we will need [so much money] during peacetime – a ceasefire or under security guarantees – that we will need such large sums of money during 10 years. But either way you must understand the scale of this issue."

