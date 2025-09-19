Amphibious ground robot designed for land and water missions presented by Ukrainian firm Mavka Technology – photo

Ukrainian company Mavka Technology has unveiled an amphibious ground drone, the BI34G, at the Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition.

Source: Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, citing a Mavka Technology representative

Quote: "We've been approached by several Ukrainian Armed Forces special units requesting such a drone. They wanted a ground drone that is capable of travelling, let's say, 10 km to reach a specific location, cross a water obstacle, carry out a task and return."

Advertisement:

Details: The robot can carry up to 500 kg of cargo and tow 1,500 kg. With a full load, it has a range of 20 km, reaching speeds of 10 km/h on land and 15 km/h in water. It is powered by an electric engine. When crossing rivers, the drone uses 24 kW water jets, similar to those installed on jet skis, for propulsion.

A sealed capsule enables the robot to be used for medical evacuation. The machine includes fittings for a protective net to shield the wounded from cluster munitions and first-person view (FPV) drones.

Mavka Technology has been working on the project for the past year. One challenge was adapting the machine to climb steep riverbanks, where it sometimes failed to get out of the water. Engineers replaced wheels with twin tracks and designed a special suspension system.

Now when the amphibious drone climbs a steep bank at an acute angle, the front track engages first and the rear track grips the side of the slope, pushing the vehicle upwards.

Drone BI34G from the side. Photo: Mavka Technology company

The BI34G has been designed to fit inside standard military minibuses used by Ukrainian troops.

The basic model of the drone will cost between US$25,000 and US$30,000, the developer said. The system is currently undergoing codification at the Ministry of Defence.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda earlier reported that Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 featured a ground robot equipped with a 25mm automatic cannon, designed to take on some functions of infantry fighting vehicles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!