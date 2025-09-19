All Sections
Russian foreign minister to meet US secretary of state for first time since 2021, says Moscow

Oleh PavliukFriday, 19 September 2025, 17:46
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session next week.

Source: Vasily Nebenzya, Russian Ambassador to the UN, in a comment to Russian propaganda media outlets, as reported by European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: According to Nebenzya, "the first meeting between Lavrov and a US Secretary of State since 2021 is expected to take place".

"I cannot disclose any details yet, because there are none. It is clear that they will discuss a whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral. There is no agenda as such yet, but such a meeting is being planned," he added.

Background:

  • As in previous years, Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will deliver a speech on 27 September.
  • According to public data, the last full-fledged meeting between Lavrov and a US secretary of state took place in December 2021. The next meeting, which never occurred, was to be held in Geneva on 24 February 2022.
  • After Donald Trump returned to office, Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated with Lavrov by phone on several occasions and met him at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia in July 2025.

USARussia
