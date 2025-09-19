AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine

Clarity, a Ukrainian program which analyses drone images and automatically flags suspicious enemy objects, has been presented at the Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition.

Details: "Soldiers fly photographic aircraft such as the Mara, Valkyrja and Cetus. They take images of the battlefield at a depth of 20 km," a company representative told Oboronka. "When a drone lands, it brings back 1,500-2,000 high-quality images. Processing them manually takes analysts up to six hours. We have created software that will do this in 20-30 minutes."

Clarity is designed to provide analysts with an initial overview of the images, showing them where to focus first and helping speed up report compilation. Command can then make decisions about striking a located object much more quickly based on that report.

Images made by Clarity. Screenshot

Clarity can distinguish military from civilian equipment, spot camouflaged objects, and note traces suggesting enemy presence. If a single image shows several objects while others show none, the system highlights where attention is needed.

Quote from the company representative: "We have our own dataset of 100,000 images that we have used to train the neural network to recognise objects in photographs. We collected it from open sources, particularly YouTube. We then consulted military personnel to identify areas for improvement."

Details: The program is positioned as an auxiliary solution. Although the final report is still compiled by a person to avoid errors or omissions, the tool nonetheless saves valuable hours needed for decision-making.

Images made by Clarity. Screenshot

Clarity is already in use by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Armed Forces, National Guard, and State Border Guard Service. The developers plan to adapt it for civilian applications in the future, including search operations, border monitoring and tracking illegal logging.

