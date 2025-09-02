All Sections
Around 2,000 North Korean troops killed in war against Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 September 2025, 11:33
Photo: Getty Images

South Korean lawmakers have said, citing intelligence, that about 2,000 North Korean service personnel sent to Russia to take part in combat in Ukraine have been killed.

Source: South Korean Yonhap news agency

Details: South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also noted that Pyongyang plans to send about 6,000 additional soldiers to Russia as a third batch to aid Moscow’s war against Ukraine and that about 1,000 combat engineers have already arrived in Russia. According to the intelligence, the existing troops are deployed in the rear as reserve forces.

Yonhap recalls that since October last year, North Korea has sent about 13,000 military personnel to support Russia’s military actions. North Korea itself has said it lost about 350 soldiers during the first and second deployment phases.

Background:

