All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 30 June 2025, 19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
North Korean soldiers killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Photo: The Korea Herald

North Korean state-run media have released footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mourning his soldiers who were reported to have been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Yonhap, a South Korean news agency; The Korea Herald, a South Korean daily newspaper 

Details: The footage, broadcast by Korean Central Television, shows Kim solemnly placing a North Korean flag over a coffin during a ceremony to repatriate the remains of North Korean soldiers who died fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:
 
North Korean soldiers killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Photo: The Korea Herald

North Korea has also held an event to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. Notably, Kim Jong Un and Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova were in attendance.

A performance took place against a backdrop depicting North Korean and Russian soldiers on the front line, as well as Russians holding the flags of both countries.

 
North Korean soldiers killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Photo: The Korea Herald

Among other details, North Korean authorities revealed that Kim Jong Un had approved operational plans for North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and ordered attacks between 22 October and 22 December 2024.

This is the first time the state-run media have released photos of North Korean soldiers who were sent to Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
Zelenskyy backs Azerbaijani President Aliyev amid Azerbaijan–Russia tensions
Third Russian Air Force jet crash this year: Su-34 goes down near Savasleyka airfield
Russia sentences former deputy defence minister to 13 years for corruption
IMF Executive Board approves US$0.5 bn for Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief bans troop and equipment concentrations at training centres
All News
North Korea
North Korea may send more troops to Russia for Ukraine war, says Seoul
North Korea to send thousands of sappers and builders to Russia's Kursk Oblast
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:49
Russians suspected of brutally executing Ukrainian POW – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
20:55
Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
20:26
EXPLAINERWhy the Pride turned into a disaster for Orbán and whether he could lose power in Hungary
20:20
Ukrainian forces hit Russian command point in Donetsk Oblast
20:03
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
19:50
Latvia to supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles
19:28
Macron and Putin hold first call since September 2022
19:09
Putin seeks return of foreign currency to Russia – Bloomberg
18:39
Ukraine repels 12 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front, 7 in Sumy Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
18:26
Kremlin responds to Trump's special envoy Kellogg after he accused Russia of stalling peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: