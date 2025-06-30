Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time

North Korean state-run media have released footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mourning his soldiers who were reported to have been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Details: The footage, broadcast by Korean Central Television, shows Kim solemnly placing a North Korean flag over a coffin during a ceremony to repatriate the remains of North Korean soldiers who died fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

North Korean soldiers killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Photo: The Korea Herald

North Korea has also held an event to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. Notably, Kim Jong Un and Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova were in attendance.

A performance took place against a backdrop depicting North Korean and Russian soldiers on the front line, as well as Russians holding the flags of both countries.

Among other details, North Korean authorities revealed that Kim Jong Un had approved operational plans for North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and ordered attacks between 22 October and 22 December 2024.

This is the first time the state-run media have released photos of North Korean soldiers who were sent to Russia.

