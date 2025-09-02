All Sections
Ukrainian forces liberate village on Pokrovsk front and raise Ukrainian flag – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 September 2025, 11:47
Screenshot: video by Ukraine's General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia have liberated the settlement of Udachne on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff on social media 

Details: It was reported that through direct contact and with the support of strike assets, all Russian strongpoints were destroyed. 

Over the course of two weeks, assault groups swept house by house and raised the Ukrainian flag over the settlement, the military added.

Meanwhile, the DeepState map still marks part of the settlement as occupied.

 
The village of Udachne on the map.
Screenshot: DeepState map

Background: 

Donetsk Oblastwar
