Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during his meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in China, said he intends to raise the issue of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in his talks with the Ukrainian president.

Source: European Pravda citing Aktuality

Details: Fico said that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which he expects to take place after his return to Slovakia, he plans to address the issue of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities.

He stated that it was unacceptable for such attacks to be carried out on infrastructure that is vital for Slovakia.

Background:

Last week, Fico said he did not understand the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission over the strikes.

In addition to Fico, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Putin in China, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also plans to do so.

Fico and Vučić were the only European heads of state to attend the 9 May celebrations in Moscow as Putin’s guests.

