All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Slovak PM tells Putin he'll discuss strikes on Russian energy with Zelenskyy

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 September 2025, 15:17
Slovak PM tells Putin he'll discuss strikes on Russian energy with Zelenskyy
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during his meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in China, said he intends to raise the issue of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in his talks with the Ukrainian president.

Source: European Pravda citing Aktuality

Details: Fico said that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which he expects to take place after his return to Slovakia, he plans to address the issue of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities.

Advertisement:

He stated that it was unacceptable for such attacks to be carried out on infrastructure that is vital for Slovakia.

Background:

  • Last week, Fico said he did not understand the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission over the strikes.
  • In addition to Fico, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Putin in China, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also plans to do so.
  • Fico and Vučić were the only European heads of state to attend the 9 May celebrations in Moscow as Putin’s guests.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutinenergy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
​​Turkish president says that Putin and Zelenskyy are not yet ready for meeting
Zelenskyy meets leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: