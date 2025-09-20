All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships

Oleksii PohorelovSaturday, 20 September 2025, 18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
Vlada Kharkova. Photo: Vlada Kharkova on Instagram

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova has won the CISM World Military Championships in Seville, Spain.

Source: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

Details: Kharkova faced off against Switzerland's Angelin Favre in the final of the World Fencing Championships which took place today, on 20 September.

Advertisement:

Favre, the bronze medallist of the 2024 European Championships, tried to compete with the 28-year-old Kharkova, but to no avail – the Ukrainian won a confident victory with a score of 15-9 and became the world champion.

Background:

  • It is worth noting that this world championship gold medal was the second in Kharkova’s career. Vlada won her debut world championship title in July at a tournament in Georgia.
  • As a result, the Ukrainian team finished the 2025 CISM World Championships with five medals (two gold, one silver, two bronze).
  • Earlier, the Ukrainian para-fencing team took third place at the World Championships in South Korea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
sport
Ukrainian chess players Muzychuk and Volokitin refuse to shake hands with Russians at FIDE tournament
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: