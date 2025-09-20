Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova has won the CISM World Military Championships in Seville, Spain.

Source: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

Details: Kharkova faced off against Switzerland's Angelin Favre in the final of the World Fencing Championships which took place today, on 20 September.

Favre, the bronze medallist of the 2024 European Championships, tried to compete with the 28-year-old Kharkova, but to no avail – the Ukrainian won a confident victory with a score of 15-9 and became the world champion.

Background:

It is worth noting that this world championship gold medal was the second in Kharkova’s career. Vlada won her debut world championship title in July at a tournament in Georgia.

As a result, the Ukrainian team finished the 2025 CISM World Championships with five medals (two gold, one silver, two bronze).

Earlier, the Ukrainian para-fencing team took third place at the World Championships in South Korea.

