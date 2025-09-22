Russia modifies attack drone Molniya into drone carrier – Ukrainian expert

Ukrainian military radio technology specialist Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov has reported that a Russian Molniya ("Lightning" in Russian) attack kamikaze drone was modified into a drone-mother (drone carrier) capable of carrying FPV-type UAVs.

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

Details: Beskrestnov explained that this version replaces the warhead with reinforced batteries that allow for a longer flight range. The FPV drones are mounted on a special rack.

Modified Russian Molniya drone. Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

He also stressed that Ukrainian and Russian experts take fundamentally different approaches to drones, their types and methods of deployment.

Quote: "What distinguishes us from the enemy in terms of UAVs is that we operate dozens of types for a wide range of purposes. They rely on the basic deep-strike Shahed and the mass-produced cheap Molniya. With both, they experiment with functions, control and deployment."

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian company Warbirds of Ukraine unveiled a new long-range drone named Zozulia with a flight range of up to 2,100 km. This drone can carry a warhead weighing between 10 and 50 kg.

