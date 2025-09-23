Mobile masts for drone communications showcased at Ukrainian defence exhibition

Ukrainian team 1ms has unveiled new portable Smart Mast telescopic masts to ensure communication for reconnaissance and FPV drones on the front line. The systems were presented at the Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The 1ms team demonstrated two versions of the Smart Mast – one 4 metres tall and another 8 metres – designed to provide signal relay and communications for drones in frontline conditions. These mobile systems were developed in response to military feedback, as older models took up to 40 minutes to deploy – an impractical timeframe under constant shelling.

The team spent about 18 months developing the new system. Thanks to the electric drive, telescopic guides, and collapsible stabilising legs, the mast can be deployed in just one to two minutes, depending on the model.

A key focus was ensuring high mobility. One soldier can carry the mast on their back and deploy it independently. The 4-metre model weighs 13 kg, the 6-metre model 19 kg, and a 12-metre version currently in development is expected to weigh 24 kg.

"These masts are used for a wide range of tasks. They can lift signal repeaters to transmit data between the operator and the drone or raise antennas to control FPV drones or interceptors. In the civilian sector, they could support floodlights or surveillance cameras," said Volodymyr, the system’s developer.

The masts include a tilt-and-swivel mechanism for positioning antennas towards the drone. An automatic tracking system will be added in the future to adjust the antenna direction dynamically.

Volodymyr also noted that requests have already been received to mount these systems on robotic ground platforms for frontline surveillance, as well as on pickup trucks and other vehicles.

The masts are built mainly from Ukrainian-made components. Only some bearings and rolled metal elements are imported. Most elements are machined, cut or 3D printed in-house.

Field trials have already been completed. One of the UAV command posts and a unit in Kharkiv Oblast have tested the masts in combat conditions. Based on that feedback, the team is refining the systems before launching mass production, scheduled for the second half of autumn.

Initially, the company will be able to produce 20 pieces of the 8-metre mast per month, with plans to increase capacity to 50 pieces per month. The cost of one piece will be about UAH 160,000 (approx. US$3,800).

The team has applied for a Brave1 grant and received expert support to upgrade the product and prepare it for codification ahead of serial production.

