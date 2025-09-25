Russians strike energy facilities in Vinnytsia Oblast
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 04:24
Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 24-25 September, with strikes reported.
Source: Natalia Zabolotna, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast. Strikes on energy facilities have been recorded."
Details: Zabolotna added that no reports of casualties had been received so far.
