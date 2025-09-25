All Sections
Russians strike energy facilities in Vinnytsia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 04:24
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 24-25 September, with strikes reported.

Source: Natalia Zabolotna, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast. Strikes on energy facilities have been recorded."

Details: Zabolotna added that no reports of casualties had been received so far.

