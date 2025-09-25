Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions

For the second consecutive day, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been forced to operate on diesel generators after losing its external electricity supply.

Source: Energoatom, a Ukrainian state-owned nuclear energy regulator company

Details: Energoatom stressed that this creates a critical situation, threatening the safety not only of Ukraine but also of European countries.

The power transmission line that supplied the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine’s power grid was damaged as a result of another Russian provocation on 23 September.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, reported that the power transmission line on territory controlled by Ukraine is intact, with no technical obstacles to its use.

Despite this, the Russians are deliberately refusing to reconnect the plant to the power grid while continuing a campaign of disinformation against Ukraine. Energoatom says that the Russians intentionally endanger millions of people across the continent.

Diesel generators are designed solely for emergency supply and cannot provide for the station’s needs over an extended period. Their shutdown could result in the loss of control over the plant’s nuclear safety.

Quote from Energoatom: "We call on the international community and partners to increase pressure on the aggressor state. The plant must be immediately returned under the control of its sole legitimate operator – Energoatom – to prevent a radiation and nuclear catastrophe."

Background: On 23 September at 16:56, the only power transmission line supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine's power grid was disconnected. This blackout is the tenth since the plant was occupied by Russian forces.

