Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation

The only power transmission line supplying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) from Ukraine’s power grid was disconnected at 16:56 on 23 September.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: "The Zaporizhzhia NPP has switched to using diesel generators for its own needs. This is a serious breach of normal operational conditions," the ministry said.

Advertisement:

Throughout the occupation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly suffered blackouts due to Russian attacks and damage to energy infrastructure, the ministry reported.

Quote: "Today’s incident once again proves that Russian occupation is the main threat to the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Details: The ministry pointed out that the 69th IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) General Conference recently adopted a resolution demanding the immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return to Ukraine’s full control.

Quote: "The document, supported by 62 member states, contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorised military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Details: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy urged the international community to take decisive action, stressing the need to increase pressure on Russia to ensure the speedy demilitarisation and de-occupation of the plant.

It underlined that the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukraine’s full and legitimate control is the only way to restore nuclear safety in the region.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!