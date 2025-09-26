All Sections
Russia has evil intentions towards whole world – Polish PM

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 26 September 2025, 17:40
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that "Russia has ill intentions towards the whole world".

Source: Reuters, citing Tusk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk also stated the need for European allies to remain united and vigilant in the face of Moscow's increasingly aggressive stance.

"European allies have never been so united... we need to be vigilant. Russia has ill intentions towards the whole world, and those who border with it are the first to feel it," he stressed.

Background:

  • Commenting on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, called for the urgent development of a drone wall on the eastern flank of the EU.
  • Media reports indicate that the European Union will rely on technologies that have been battle-tested in Ukraine when establishing the drone wall.
  • Earlier, Kubilius stated that the EU would need time to create a full-fledged network to counter drones.

