Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 26 September 2025, 19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
The suspect being detained. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast has detained an IT specialist from one of the country’s leading power companies who had been working for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The investigators found that the man provided the Russians with coordinates of critical energy facilities in Kyiv to facilitate drone strikes on the city and its outskirts. The suspect turned out to be an employee of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, the Office of the Prosecutor General has reported.

The investigation established that the mole had been preparing to leak data on underground centres that back up the company’s databases. These technological storage facilities ensure the uninterrupted functioning of Ukraine’s energy system.

The perpetrator also collected geolocations of gas turbine generators, which have been installed to provide backup power for Kyiv residents in case of damage to power substations.

The mole received his instructions through a relative of his, a former leader of a banned pro-Kremlin party in Ukraine. The relative is currently cooperating with Russian secret services on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and was charged in absentia with treason back in 2022.

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the criminal activity and detained the suspect. During searches, they seized a smartphone containing evidence of espionage.

On the basis of the evidence collected, the suspect has been served with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of his assets.

Background: In August 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced that the head of the security department at Ukrenergo had been served with a notice of suspicion for his role in a corruption case concerning the purchase of body armour.

Manufacturing a pretext from the ukrainian playbook: How Russia's information alibis threaten Moldova's future
FT: Russian ship monitored critical European cables for months, likely preparing for sabotage
Russia has evil intentions towards whole world – Polish PM
