Germany has no plans to send its troops to Ukraine – Germany's Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Berlin is not planning to send soldiers to Ukraine. He has voiced strong doubts about the Bundeswehr's involvement even after a possible ceasefire.

Details: Merz stressed that neither the German government nor the European Union had put forward concrete plans to deploy troops to Ukraine.

He said the main security guarantee for Ukraine today is support for Ukrainian forces in its fight against Russian aggression. The question of German military involvement could only be considered in the distant future, which comes after a ceasefire or peace agreement.

"Everything else must first be answered, can only be answered, once we at least have a ceasefire. Until then, there will certainly be no troop deployments to Ukraine, and even after that, I consider it to be of minor importance for the Federal Republic of Germany," he said.

Merz also emphasised that any decision would require the approval of the Bundestag and would depend on agreements with Russia.

"This cannot be done against Russia, it can only be done with Russia. So there are still many, many hurdles to overcome and it could take quite a long time," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are "not yet ready" for a meeting at leader level.

Media reports indicate that US President Donald Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back from the talks for the time being.

