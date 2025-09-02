All Sections
​​Turkish president says that Putin and Zelenskyy are not yet ready for meeting

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 September 2025, 15:06
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China and a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at the leaders’ level.

Source: Reuters

Details: It was reported that Erdogan spoke to journalists on board a plane returning from China, where he had met with Putin, and later phoned Zelenskyy.

He said that the talks in recent months between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul showed that the path to peace remains open.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye supports a "raising the level of negotiations gradually" in order to turn hopes for peace into concrete results, adding that any initiative should eventually be considered at the leaders’ level, although the conditions for this have not yet been created.

Background:

