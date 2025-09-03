Fires rage in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts due to Russian attack – photos

Russian forces have attacked Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts with drones and missiles, damaging residential buildings and causing fires.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook

Quote from Tiurin: "The oblast was attacked with missiles and drones twice – at night and in the morning. Air defence was responding. Some [aerial assets] were downed, but damage was also recorded. As of now, there is information about a fire at a garage complex, a damaged trolleybus, shattered windows in residential buildings and damage at non-residential premises."

Details: Tiurin said no reports of casualties had been received and added that the remaining aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Later, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported that the strikes in Khmelnytskyi Oblast had caused a fire at a garage complex: ten garages had been destroyed and five caught fire.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 10:00, the fire had been contained. Efforts to extinguish the flames and dismantle the structures are ongoing.



photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Quote from Onyshchuk: "An infrastructure facility was targeted. Early reports indicate no casualties. A fire broke out due to the attack."

The State Emergency Service (SES) has reported that warehouse facilities are burning in three separate locations in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, covering a total area of approximately 9,000 sq m.

"Firefighters have contained the fire, but extinguishing efforts are ongoing. A total of 130 SES personnel and 35 fire appliances are working at the scene," the report said.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

This news has been updated since publication.

Background:

From the evening of 2 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. On the night of 2-3 September, it launched missiles on civilian settlements.

Air defence was responding in several oblasts and damage was recorded.

