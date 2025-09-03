All Sections
Russian drones reach Lutsk: garages and cars on fire

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 September 2025, 07:12
Russian drones reach Lutsk: garages and cars on fire
Firefighter extinguishing the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked the city of Lutsk with drones, causing fires in garages, an outbuilding and a lorry.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk 

Quote: "The enemy has once again attacked our hromada using many UAVs. Current damage to civilian infrastructure includes two garages and an outbuilding on fire and another outbuilding damaged by debris. A lorry was completely burnt out." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Polishchuk thanked air defence fighters for their combat effectiveness and added that no casualties had been recorded.

Background: From the evening of 2 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. On the night of 2-3 September, it launched missiles on civilian settlements.

Lutskdronesfire
