Russia hits apartment blocks in Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast: seven injured, including girl, 16 – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 September 2025, 10:39
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the town of Druzhkivka with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 2-3 September, hitting apartment buildings. Seven civilians have been injured, including a minor girl.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Russian forces used Smerch MLRS to bombard Druzhkivka at 00:30 on 3 September 2025. Apartment buildings were targeted by the invaders."

Details: The strikes injured four men aged 42, 49, 51 and 76 as well as two women aged 65 and 71 and a 16-year-old girl. Among those who sustained injuries are a married couple, the husband’s sister and a nephew.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

They suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and concussion. All have received medical treatment.

The attack also damaged five houses.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident on suspicion of a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

