Russia hits apartment blocks in Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast: seven injured, including girl, 16 – photos
Russian forces attacked the town of Druzhkivka with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 2-3 September, hitting apartment buildings. Seven civilians have been injured, including a minor girl.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Russian forces used Smerch MLRS to bombard Druzhkivka at 00:30 on 3 September 2025. Apartment buildings were targeted by the invaders."
Details: The strikes injured four men aged 42, 49, 51 and 76 as well as two women aged 65 and 71 and a 16-year-old girl. Among those who sustained injuries are a married couple, the husband’s sister and a nephew.
They suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and concussion. All have received medical treatment.
The attack also damaged five houses.
Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident on suspicion of a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
