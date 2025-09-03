All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Lithuania discloses details on drone that disrupted president's landing

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:55
Lithuania discloses details on drone that disrupted president's landing
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian Ministry of Transport has reported that the drone which temporarily prevented a plane carrying President Gitanas Nausėda from landing at Vilnius Airport was flown for advertising purposes.

Source: Delfi, a Baltic states news website, with reference to the Ministry of Transport of Lithuania

Details: The ministry said that on the evening of 2 September, Vilnius Airport’s security service informed Oro navigacija, a Lithuanian air navigation company, that a suspicious drone had been spotted near Liepkalnis. As a result, take-offs and landings at the airport were temporarily suspended.

Advertisement:

Air traffic resumed once it was confirmed that the drone posed no danger.

The ministry stated that the drone had been flown for advertising purposes and had not complied with established regulations.

Relevant authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. The public will be informed once detailed information is available.

In the coming days, the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport will convene a meeting with representatives from Lithuanian airports and Oro navigacija to assess security measures and future plans as well as to identify areas for improvement.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lithuaniadrones
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian president's plane circled Vilnius for two hours due to drone in airspace
Lithuania to join Finland's initiative to develop shelter network in Ukraine
Lithuania strengthens border security with Russia and Belarus by installing barriers on roads
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: