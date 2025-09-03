All Sections
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:15
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Screenshot

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have been overheard discussing the possibility of living to the age of 150 as they were on their way to a military parade in Beijing.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg noted that the conversation was broadcast live despite China’s tight control over the information and messaging it seeks to project abroad. The audio captured less than a minute of the discussion about longevity.

During the exchange, Xi Jinping said "these days" and "70 years" in Mandarin.

The interpreter relayed his words, adding in Russian: "In the past, people rarely lived to 70, but today, at 70 you’re still a child."

Putin responded: "With advances in biotechnology, human organs could be continually transplanted, enabling people to live longer and even potentially achieve immortality."

Xi then told Putin: "According to predictions, in this century people may be able to live to 150."

Bloomberg notes that age and health are sensitive issues for all three leaders, none of whom has named a clear successor. Xi, 72, scrapped presidential term limits and may run for a fourth term in 2027. Putin, who is also 72, changed Russian laws to extend his rule. Kim Jong Un, 41, brought his daughter to Beijing, fuelling speculation that he is grooming her to be his heir.

Xi JinpingPutinNorth Korea
Xi Jinping
