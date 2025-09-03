All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

New data shows Russian oil and gas revenues down 35% year-on-year

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 3 September 2025, 17:05
New data shows Russian oil and gas revenues down 35% year-on-year
A tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s federal budget revenues from oil and gas in August fell by 35% compared with the same month last year.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing data from the Russian Finance Ministry

Details: Oil and gas revenues, which account for about a quarter of Russia’s state income, totalled RUB 505 billion (about US$6.2 billion) last month. 

Advertisement:

Compared with July, when the additional income tax was collected, revenues fell by 36%.

For the first eight months of 2025, Russia’s oil and gas revenues were 20% lower than in the same period last year, amounting to RUB 6.03 trillion (about US$74.6 billion).

The Russian Finance Ministry initially planned to collect RUB 10.94 trillion (about US$135.2 billion) in oil and gas revenues this year, with RUB 1.8 trillion (about US$22.2 billion) going to the National Wealth Fund.

However, falling oil prices and a strengthening rouble forced the authorities to cut their forecast by almost a quarter, to RUB 8.32 trillion (about US$102.8 billion).

Last year, Russia’s federal budget received RUB 11.13 trillion (about US$137.6 billion) from oil and gas.

Background: All major Russian oil companies saw their profits fall two- to threefold in the first half of 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

oilRussia
Advertisement:
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
updatedRussian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka hospital and kill two people in nearby village
All News
oil
New price cap on Russian oil comes into effect from 3 September
Oil prices rise worldwide because of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries
Russian oil giant's net profit drops by 68% – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role
20:07
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
20:02
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
19:45
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
19:17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees
19:16
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
18:54
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks
18:29
Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing
18:01
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow
17:57
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: