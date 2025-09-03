Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s proposal to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow "unacceptable".

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha commented on Putin’s statement at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday 3 September, where he invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for talks.

The foreign minister pointed out that at least seven countries are ready to host a Ukraine-Russia summit, including Austria, the Vatican, Switzerland, Türkiye and three Gulf states.

"These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time. Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals," he added.

Sybiha added that "only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about the peace process".

Background:

On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Putin would meet with Zelenskyy only after a schedule of the meeting had been prepared, and that there is currently no such thing.

The Guardian reported that Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back for now from negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talks with Putin in China and a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, said that the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at the leaders’ level.

