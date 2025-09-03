All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 September 2025, 19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s proposal to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow "unacceptable".

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha commented on Putin’s statement at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday 3 September, where he invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for talks.

Advertisement:

The foreign minister pointed out that at least seven countries are ready to host a Ukraine-Russia summit, including Austria, the Vatican, Switzerland, Türkiye and three Gulf states.

"These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time. Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals," he added.

Sybiha added that "only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about the peace process".

Background:

  • On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Putin would meet with Zelenskyy only after a schedule of the meeting had been prepared, and that there is currently no such thing.
  • The Guardian reported that Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back for now from negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talks with Putin in China and a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, said that the parties are "not yet ready" for a meeting at the leaders’ level.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinZelenskyyAndrii Sybiha
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Putin
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
Putin: Ukraine must hold referendum on Russian-occupied territories to achieve peace
Putin says he can end war in Ukraine "on acceptable terms", otherwise by force
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: