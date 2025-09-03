All Sections
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 September 2025, 20:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a scenario similar to that of South Korea, in that no real peace treaty was signed at the end of the Korean War but the country still managed to prosper, could take place in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with French weekly news magazine Le Point, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Are you asking me whether such a scenario could occur in Ukraine? My answer is that anything is possible. It should be noted that South Korea has a major ally: the United States of America, which will not allow North Korea to capture it. So everything is relative: the South Koreans are still taking risks."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that as long as the current North Korean leadership remains in place, South Korea will not be fully protected. However, the country has many air defence systems that guarantee its security.

Quote: "To be frank, Ukraine is determined to obtain reliable security guarantees, such as the Patriot systems that South Korea has. But the comparison with South Korea has its limitations: the population of North Korea is just over 20 million, while the population of Russia is over 140 million. These threats cannot be compared. The threats from Russia are five, six, or even ten times greater."

Details: Zelenskyy added: "An identical reproduction of the South Korean model is unlikely to suit Ukraine in terms of security. However, its economic model is a good example."

