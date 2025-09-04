Warehouses ablaze in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire broke out in warehouse facilities in the city of Odesa following a Russian drone strike on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Odesa: Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the city, causing a fire in a warehouse and damaging a lorry."

Details: The fire was quickly extinguished by over 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, a National Guard fire unit and volunteers.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Background: On the night of 3-4 September, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported explosions in the city amid a Russian drone threat.

