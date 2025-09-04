Warehouses ablaze in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos, video
Thursday, 4 September 2025, 07:25
A fire broke out in warehouse facilities in the city of Odesa following a Russian drone strike on the night of 3-4 September.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast on Facebook
Quote: "Odesa: Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the city, causing a fire in a warehouse and damaging a lorry."
Details: The fire was quickly extinguished by over 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, a National Guard fire unit and volunteers.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Background: On the night of 3-4 September, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported explosions in the city amid a Russian drone threat.
