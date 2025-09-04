All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Macron: Work on security guarantees for Ukraine has been completed

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 September 2025, 09:58
Macron: Work on security guarantees for Ukraine has been completed
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kyiv's allies have completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and they are now ready for political approval, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

Source: French online TV news outlet FigaroTV’s press conference video; report by European Pravda

Details: Macron hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Élysée Palace on 3 September.

Advertisement:

The French president noted that the work conducted by military leaders following the summit on Ukraine at the White House in mid-August has laid the groundwork for swift action once a peace agreement is reached.

"The contributions made, documented and confirmed this afternoon at defence minister level under strict secrecy allow me to say that yes, this work is complete and will now be endorsed politically," Macron said.

In turn, Zelenskyy welcomed the progress, emphasising that the guarantees represent real, tangible support for Ukraine, not symbolic promises.

Previous coalition initiatives, which initially no one believed in, have also been implemented and are working, he added.

Background: 

  • European leaders taking part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on Thursday 4 August, co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, will hold a call with US President Donald Trump once their discussions conclude.
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the Coalition to begin concrete planning on the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expects clear answers on what security guarantees Europe can give Kyiv at the Coalition of the Willing summit the following day or shortly afterwards.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Macronsecurity guarantees
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Macron
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on 3 September
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: