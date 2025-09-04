Macron: Work on security guarantees for Ukraine has been completed

Kyiv's allies have completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and they are now ready for political approval, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

Source: French online TV news outlet FigaroTV’s press conference video; report by European Pravda

Details: Macron hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Élysée Palace on 3 September.

The French president noted that the work conducted by military leaders following the summit on Ukraine at the White House in mid-August has laid the groundwork for swift action once a peace agreement is reached.

"The contributions made, documented and confirmed this afternoon at defence minister level under strict secrecy allow me to say that yes, this work is complete and will now be endorsed politically," Macron said.

In turn, Zelenskyy welcomed the progress, emphasising that the guarantees represent real, tangible support for Ukraine, not symbolic promises.

Previous coalition initiatives, which initially no one believed in, have also been implemented and are working, he added.

Background:

European leaders taking part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on Thursday 4 August, co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, will hold a call with US President Donald Trump once their discussions conclude.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the Coalition to begin concrete planning on the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expects clear answers on what security guarantees Europe can give Kyiv at the Coalition of the Willing summit the following day or shortly afterwards.

