Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 3 September 2025, 19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
European leaders at the White House on 18 August. Stock photo: Getty Images

European leaders taking part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on Thursday 4 August, co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, will hold a call with US President Donald Trump once their discussions conclude.

Source: European Pravda sources involved in organising the meeting at the Élysée Palace

Details: "The president of the Republic will co-chair with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Keir Starmer, the Coalition of the Willing meeting in hybrid format on Thursday morning, 4 September 2025, at the Élysée Palace," the sources said.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:00 local time. The joint call to Trump is planned for 14:00.

The sources did not specify whether all participants of the talks would join the call or only those physically present in Paris.

A press conference will be held with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 15:00 Paris time.

"Heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine carried out by chiefs of staff in recent weeks, and will draw conclusions regarding Russia’s behaviour, which continues to reject peace," the sources added.

Background: 

  • The Coalition of the Willing meeting is set for 4 September in Paris. Zelenskyy will personally attend it after bilateral talks with Macron the previous evening. 
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the Coalition to begin concrete planning on the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he expects clear answers soon on what security guarantees Europe can offer Kyiv.

