All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians attack Donetsk Oblast 31 times: 11 killed, 16 injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 September 2025, 11:33
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast 31 times: 11 killed, 16 injured
The scene of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast 31 times on 3 September, killing 11 civilians and injuring 16.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces damaged a high-rise building, a house and a shop in Lyman. They killed 1 person and destroyed a car in Kalenyky and damaged 2 non-residential buildings and 13 houses in Sloviansk. The Russians destroyed a garage and a workshop in Zelene in the Oleksandrivka hromada, while five houses were hit in Iverske in the Novodonetske hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Seven people were injured in Druzhkivka, where the Russians also destroyed an office of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, a shop and a café.

Russian strikes killed nine people and injured seven in Kostiantynivka. They also damaged six high-rise buildings, ten houses, a shopping centre, a shop, five retail units and two cars.

One person was killed and two were injured in Siversk. Russian forces also destroyed two houses and a car.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Over 216,000 civilians live in Kyiv-controlled Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:35
Memorandum signed in Brussels to establish Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: