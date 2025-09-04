Russians attack Donetsk Oblast 31 times: 11 killed, 16 injured

Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast 31 times on 3 September, killing 11 civilians and injuring 16.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces damaged a high-rise building, a house and a shop in Lyman. They killed 1 person and destroyed a car in Kalenyky and damaged 2 non-residential buildings and 13 houses in Sloviansk. The Russians destroyed a garage and a workshop in Zelene in the Oleksandrivka hromada, while five houses were hit in Iverske in the Novodonetske hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Seven people were injured in Druzhkivka, where the Russians also destroyed an office of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, a shop and a café.

Russian strikes killed nine people and injured seven in Kostiantynivka. They also damaged six high-rise buildings, ten houses, a shopping centre, a shop, five retail units and two cars.

One person was killed and two were injured in Siversk. Russian forces also destroyed two houses and a car.

Background:

On 3 September, nine people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces attacked the town of Druzhkivka with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems, hitting high-rise buildings. Seven civilians were injured, including a minor girl.

