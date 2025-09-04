All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian economy enters "technical stagnation", CEO of Russia's largest bank says

Anastasiia DiachkinaThursday, 4 September 2025, 11:56
Russian economy enters technical stagnation, CEO of Russia's largest bank says
Roubles. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian economy slipped into a stage of "technical stagnation" in the second quarter of this year, and a significant reduction of the key interest rate is needed for recovery.

Source: German Gref, CEO of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: "The second quarter can, in fact, be considered technical stagnation. July and August show quite clear symptoms indicating that we are approaching zero marks," Gref said.

Advertisement:

Sberbank estimates that the key interest rate will drop to around 14% by the end of the year, though this is unlikely to be enough to revive the economy.

"At current inflation levels, the rate that could allow us to hope for an economic revival is 12% or lower. So once we reach those levels, most likely we will see the economy revive," Gref said.

The Sberbank head added that the loan portfolio may shift to sustainable growth in the second half of 2025 if the Central Bank reduces the rate by at least 200 basis points (2 percentage points).

Gref emphasised that the real interest rate, rather than the nominal one, is what truly matters, and in Russia, it is currently among the highest in the world.

Background: From January to July, Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector fell by 19% compared to the same period last year, down to US$69.2 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaекономіка
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Russia
UK has allocated over £1 billion for military aid to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy aren't ready to talk yet, but "something is going to happen"
Russia loses 840 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:35
Memorandum signed in Brussels to establish Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: