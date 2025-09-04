All Sections
Producer of Ukraine's new Flamingo missile says it's developing ballistic missiles and air defence systems

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 4 September 2025, 13:22
A Flamingo missile

Fire Point, the Ukrainian manufacturer of the new Flamingo missile, has announced at the MSPO 2025 expo in Poland that it is developing its own ballistic missiles, the FP-7 and FP-9, and air defence systems.

Source: Ukrainian military media outlet Militarnyi 

Details: Fire Point has disclosed the technical specifications of the new missiles.

Specifications of the FP-7 and FP-9 missiles
Photo: Militarnyi

The FP-7 missile has an official strike range of up to 200 km, a maximum speed of 1,500 m/s and a circular error probable of 14 metres. Its warhead weighs up to 150 kg and it can remain in flight for up to 250 seconds. Designed for operational strikes at medium ranges, the missile can be launched from a ground platform.

The more powerful FP-9 missile has a range of up to 855 km, a top speed of 2,200 m/s, a payload of 800 kg and a flight altitude of 70 km.

Its accuracy is stated as 20 metres, enabling the FP-9 to strike targets deep in the rear.

Background:

  • Information about Ukraine’s new Flamingo missile first emerged in August, when the first photo of the weapon was released. Shortly afterwards, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that it is being produced.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Flamingo will soon go into mass production.
  • An Associated Press report revealed that as of late August, about one Flamingo missile was being produced daily, and this number is expected to rise to seven per day by October.
  • According to Militarnyi, on 31 August, Ukrainian forces used Flamingo missiles to strike a facility belonging to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in temporarily occupied Crimea.

