Ukraine produces one Flamingo long-range missile per day, output to rise by October – AP

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 21 August 2025, 16:05
Ukraine produces one Flamingo long-range missile per day, output to rise by October – AP
A Flamingo missile. Photo: AP Photo, Yefrem Lukatskyi

The new Ukrainian missile, Flamingo, is currently being produced at a rate of about one per day. Production is expected to rise to seven units per day by October.

Source: Associated Press report, with reference to Iryna Terekh, head of production at Flamingo’s manufacturer Fire Point 

 
A Flamingo missile.
Photo: AP Photo, Yefrem Lukatskyi

Details: Terekh believes that aerial combat is Ukraine's only real asymmetric advantage on the battlefield at the moment.

"We don’t have as much manpower or money as they have," Terekh said, referring to Russian forces.

According to AP, the Fire Point plant is now producing FP-1 drones, which can fly up to 1,600 km with a 60-kg warhead, and Flamingo missiles, boasting a range of 3,000 km and a warhead of more than one tonne.

A military drone being inspected.
A military drone being inspected.
Photo: AP Photo, Yefrem Lukatskyi

Fire Point is also developing its own navigation software for drones. Initially, the company used navigation equipment from a major Western firm, but Russia managed to disrupt its effectiveness through electronic warfare, prompting the switch to in-house systems.

 
Photo: AP Photo, Yefrem Lukatskyi

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Flamingo missiles would enter mass production within a few months and confirmed that testing had already taken place, though details remain undisclosed. 
  • The first photograph of the Flamingo missile was released by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi. Following this, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that Ukraine is producing new Flamingo missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

