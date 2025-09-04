Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka hospital and kill two people in nearby village

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces have dropped aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka and the nearby village of Illinivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kostiantynivka hospital has become the latest ‘military’ target for Russian forces. Today [4 September] they deliberately dropped three bombs on the hospital, which had continued to treat local residents up until the attack. The enemy also dropped three bombs on Illinivka, killing two people and damaging five non-residential buildings."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin added that the attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a deliberate choice by the Russians, making it unsafe to remain in Donetsk Oblast.

"Evacuate in time! For evacuation assistance: 0-800-500-121, +380730500121 (Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal), and for those who are seriously ill or have a disability: 0800332614," Filashkin emphasised.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!