Russian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo

On 4 September, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning of a ballistic missile threat from the north. Local authorities say a missile has struck near a checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Novoselivka in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration

Details: The Russian missile struck the premises of a production facility in the city.

Bryzhynskyi added that the missile hit near one of the checkpoints, specifically the checkpoint on the outskirts of the settlement of Novoselivka.

Later, Bryzhynskyi reported that the Russian missile targeted staff of a humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out mine clearance in the area.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

Update: As of 15:25, Bryzhynskyi reported that one person had been killed and two injured.

Update: As of 16:04, Bryzhynskyi reported that two people had been killed and three had sustained injuries.

Those who were injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

