Ukrainian arms company showcases attack UAV with 200-km range

At the MSPO exhibition in Poland, the Ukrainian company Fire Point unveiled the FP-2 strike drone, a "middle strike" class UAV designed to hit targets near the frontline.

Details: The FP-2 is structurally similar to the long-range FP-1, which has been used to strike targets deep inside Russia, but it comes with different specifications. Its range is reduced to 200 km, while the warhead has been increased to 105 kg.

The drone can engage stationary targets in autonomous guidance mode or moving targets when controlled by an operator via radio link. It is capable of operating both day and night.

The FP-2 is already in use on the frontlines. The developers offer both a stationary launcher and a mobile version disguised as a lorry.

In addition, Fire Point announced several new projects at MSPO, including the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. The FP-7 has a range of up to 200 km with a 150 kg warhead, while the FP-9 can reach 855 km carrying a warhead of up to 800 kg.

Background: The FP-1 drone was introduced earlier this spring as a long-range strike UAV. It carries a 120 kg warhead and has a range of up to 1,600 km.

